March 12 will end a public comment period on whether or not to classify monarch butterfly as threatened and give it new protections under the Endangered Species Act.

Along with our state groups and Environmental Action, we submitted more than 31,000 comments from the public, urging the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) to finalize its proposed decision to protect the insect.

New protections are needed

Millions of beautiful monarchs once graced our skies, but their numbers have taken a nose-dive. The eastern monarch population has declined by 80% since the 90’s, and the western monarch numbers have plunged by as much as 95%.

Pesticides have all but wiped out the butterfly, as well as the butterfly-essential milkweed that was once abundant on and near farms. The monarch needs more than a wing and a prayer. It needs us to act.

Why not?

My family recently had a French exchange student. To nearly every question — “should we take you to see the ocean?” or “should we go see the mountains?” or “should we eat at an American fast food joint” — he had a simple answer: “Why not?”

It’s how I feel about the Trump administration’s decision on whether to protect the monarch butterfly. In fact, it was during the previous Trump administration that the FWS said the monarch warranted protections but added that too many other species were in line ahead of the butterfly.

Now the orange-and-black flyer has waited its turn. Tens of thousands of our supporters have weighed in. We expect a decision by the end of 2025.

Will the monarch butterfly get its overdue protections? Why not?