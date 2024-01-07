Don’t miss these top mutual fund and ETF features:
Sign up here to get MarketWatch’s best mutual funds and ETF stories emailed to you weekly!
INVESTING NEWS & TRENDS
This ETF’s strategy has been working, and the numbers point to continued success
A combination of low price-to-earnings valuation and high expected growth rates can set up good performance over the long term. Read More
Bond investors, don’t get fooled: this rebound is just a bear-market rally
Investor returns hinge on better-than-expected fed funds rate changes. Read More
Why the S&P 500 is destined to keep crushing the Russell 2000
‘Winner-take-all’ economy favors large-cap stocks over small- and midcaps. Read More
The Russell 2000 Index has soared, but you might be better off looking elsewhere for quality small-cap stocks
A more selective small-cap index has consistently outperformed the Russell 2000. Read More
The S&P 500’s first five trading days may indicate full-year performance. That doesn’t bode well for stocks in 2024.
The last time the index fell 1% or more in its first five trading days of the year, in 2022, it lost 19.44% for the full year. Read More
A stock- and stock-fund investor’s guide to the first trading days of 2024
‘January Effect’ has no lasting effect at all. Read More