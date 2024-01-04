I don’t know about you, but my morning routine is a blur. I’m packing bagged lunches, filling up sippy cups, and buttering crustless toast, all while trying to make sure everyone is wearing weather-appropriate clothing and shoes on the right feet — including me. And when it comes to my breakfast, I usually find myself finishing the toast left on the plate or skipping it altogether in the rush to get out the door. I want to model wellness to my kids — and starting the day with wholesome, nourishing food is a big part of that — but sometimes that little step can feel extremely out of reach.

You probably already have HelloFresh on your radar as the service that makes it possible to eat well without the hassle of grocery shopping or the cost of dining out. But you might not know about their new breakfast promo that makes staying on track in the mornings an actual breeze. Here’s the deal: You can add one breakfast item to every box — for free! — as long as your meal kit subscription is active. Yup, you read that right. Not only does it save you money, but it’s a major game changer for busy parents who are used to sacrificing their own breakfast in an attempt to get everyone out the door on time.

Delicious breakfast items up for grabs include things like turkey sausage egg bites, breakfast burritos, and oatmeal cups, all perfect for fueling you up before a long day of adulting — and yes, all free. For me, it’s so much easier to make better choices about what I’m putting in my body when I have convenient options in front of me. And this little act of being kind to myself can snowball into a day or a week that I feel good about.

One of my main wellness goals this new year is simply to be more mindful, which is especially hard as a time-strapped parent. But focusing on small changes (like actually eating breakfast) has the potential to help me stick to the rest of my bigger goals like moving more, drinking more water, and getting better sleep.

But wellness doesn’t stop at breakfast, and neither does HelloFresh. The beauty of this service is that you can customize it to suit your situation and season. Choose from 40+ recipes a week, options like “family-friendly” and “quick & easy,” and even customize your order by swapping sides or upgrading to premium recipes for something extra special.

Take the guesswork out of figuring out what’s for dinner (or breakfast, for that matter) with chef-tested recipes and food that comes right from the farm to your doorstep. Plus, you can feel good about contributing to the health of our planet with less food waste and a lower carbon footprint than a grocery store meal of the same portion size.

With all that time you’ll save on shopping, planning, and prepping — not to mention standing in front of the refrigerator wondering what to make — you never know what other goals you’ll be able to conquer this year.