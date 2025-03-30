Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For business owners, entrepreneurs, and busy professionals, time is your most precious resource. So when a deal comes along that lets you upskill on your own schedule — without breaking your budget — it’s worth a closer look.

Feast your eyes on EDU Unlimited by StackSkills, which is now available for just $19.97 (regularly $600). That’s not a subscription. That’s lifetime access to a robust and ever-expanding library of more than 1,000 courses covering high-impact business and tech topics (and more).

This isn’t your run-of-the-mill online learning bundle. EDU Unlimited was built with professionals in mind — people who want real skills, taught by real experts, that can be applied immediately. From mastering Microsoft Excel and digital marketing tools to building leadership habits and understanding AI, the platform is packed with content designed to help you move your career or business forward. And because new courses are added regularly, it grows with you.

Courses are structured for flexibility and clarity. Lessons are broken into manageable segments, allowing you to knock out a few modules between client calls or dive deep into a subject over the weekend. No pressure, no pacing — just pure, self-guided learning when you’re ready.

And let’s talk ROI. Investing in your own skills (or those of your team) is one of the most effective ways to boost productivity and profitability. For less than the price of a couple of coffees and a sandwich in Midtown, you can gain years’ worth of valuable knowledge with no recurring fees.

This deal is especially attractive for small teams and solo operators who don’t have a big budget for ongoing training but still want access to top-tier resources. It’s scalable, practical, and affordable.

Whether you want to grow your business, explore new technologies, or just feel more confident with the tools of your trade, EDU Unlimited helps you get there faster — and smarter.

Pick up lifetime access to EDU Unlimited by StackSkills for just $19.97 (regularly $600) through April 27.

