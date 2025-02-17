Ah, 1975. You may or may not remember much from that year, but it was when Gerald Ford was U.S. president, Saturday Night Live premiered on TV, and the Vietnam War ended. People were wearing bell-bottom pants and dancing to disco music, and a new home cost around $40,000, on average. The median family income back then was only $13,720.

And how about Social Security for those who were retired back then? Well, the average retirement benefit was just $207 — roughly $2,500 annually.

That’s not quite as terrible as it sounds, because a half gallon of milk cost $0.79 and coffee cost $1.33 per pound. Still, the disconnect between the incomes of working people and retirees was stark — and it still is. Check out the table below, showing how average Social Security benefits have changed over time:

Year Average Monthly Social Security Benefit for Retirees 1975 $207 1980 $341 1985 $479 1990 $603 1995 $720 2000 $844 2005 $1,002 2010 $1,176 2015 $1,342 2020 $1,544 2025 $1,975*

The most recent average monthly benefit of $1,975 amounts to around $23,700 — which is a hard sum to live off of. If that’s way less than you were expecting, know these things:

For best results, aim to have multiple income streams in retirement.