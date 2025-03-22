At least three civilians have been killed by Russian shelling in the front-line city of Pokrovsk in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, officials reported on Saturday.

Another person was injured, the regional governor Vadym Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, the shelling took place in the early afternoon and hit a residential neighbourhood.

It was still being investigated what weapons system was fired at the city.

Russian troops are only a few kilometres from Pokrovsk, encroaching on the vital transport and logistics hub from the east, south and south-west.

The city has been a focal point of heavy fighting for months and suffered extensive damage. Only a few thousand of its former population of 60,000 remain.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited military units defending this section of the front on Saturday.