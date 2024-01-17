Timbaland is being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The Virginia-born producer leads the 2024 class of inductees, which was announced on Wednesday (January 17). Other inductees include R.E.M., Steely Dan, Hillary Lindsey and Dean Pitchford.

The esteemed group will be officially inducted at a ceremony on June 13 at New York’s Marriott Marquis Hotel.

Nile Rodgers, who serves as the chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, said in a statement: “I’ve said it before, but the music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first. Without them there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch . . . nothing, it all starts with the song and the songwriter.

“We are therefore very proud that we are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2024 slate represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and literally enriched music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world.”

As for Timbaland, he celebrated the news on Instagram, writing: “GOD IS GREAT!!!!!!!”

Also notable are the nominated artists who will not be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame this year, with Public Enemy, George Clinton and Tracy Chapman all missing out.

Additionally, last year’s inductees were due to include Snoop Dogg and Sade, but the LBC legend pulled out of the 2023 class due to “personal reasons.” It’s unclear whether he or Sade will be joining the 2024 inductees.

Just four Hip Hop acts have previously been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, including JAY-Z, The Neptunes (Pharrell and Chad Hugo), Missy Elliott and Jermaine Dupri.

Timbaland has been in headlines this month, making waves earlier in January when he gave a shout out to 4Batz’s viral song “act ii: date @ 8,″ urging Drake to jump on a remix.

related news Timbaland Praises ‘Prophet’ Kanye West For Giving Him ‘So Much Information’ December 6, 2023

Timbo liked what he heard and posted a video of himself reacting to the song on his Instagram page. “Uh oh, who dis kid? 4Batz. Dallas, y’all got one,” the super-producer said. “Think y’all got one with this one. Yo, his tone is crazy.

“I’m telling you now, The Boy get on this, it’s outta here. It’s already outta here. This thing right here. And y’all know who The Boy is,” he added. “Oh, Batz, you gotta get — oh, the remix gon’ be stupid. Y’all, man.”

Batz isn’t the only artist that Timbo has been praising of late. Before that, the 51-year-old paid tribute to his peer in the production game, Hit-Boy.

Timbaland gave respect to the producer’s latest album, Paisley Dreams, which he created alongside his father Big Hit and The Game. “This boy producing his asss offf puttting out his dad the hardest shit ever!!!!!!!!” exclaimed Timbo.

Hit-Boy posted a screenshot of the production legend’s comment on Twitter the following day with the caption: “Nah i used to practice making beats as a teenager by biting timbaland and all my other heroes so this hit different. i’m whaaaa.”