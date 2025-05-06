Winter is finally coming to an end, and outside, the signs of spring are starting to return. Flowers are blooming, birds are singing, and of course the bees are buzzing – but not as much as they used to. Native bee populations have decreased drastically in recent years, and around one quarter of all native bee species in the United States are in danger of extinction. The iconic monarch butterfly has also seen drastic population decline, and may soon be added to the endangered species list. With 75% of our food crops being supported by these pollinators, that is concerning. As you start to plant your bee-friendly garden this spring, here’s a list of four simple things that you can do to help our pollinators.









Taxomony | Shutterstock.com Rusty patched bumblebee on monarda

1. Plant native wildflowers With warmer months returning, now is the time to start planting seeds for a garden. When picking out your seeds for the year, consider prioritizing native plants. Native plants are fantastic for pollinators, providing them an essential food source, but they have other benefits as well. Native plants are much more self-sufficient than other plants; they require less maintenance and water, meaning less work for you! Native plants also bloom at varying times in the year, so by planting a variety, you’ll be helping our pollinators and you’ll have beautiful flowers all year round. The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center has lists of recommended native plants for every state. A bee-friendly garden can be any size, so whether you’re planning to fill your yard with flowers, or plant a few seeds in a window box, you’ll still be helping out our pollinators.

2. Set up a bee bath The heat of the summer months doesn’t just affect humans; bees need to cool down too! Bee baths are shallow pools that allow bees to collect the water they need to bring back to their hives while eliminating the risk of drowning in deeper waters. While other insects, like caterpillars, can get their water from the food they eat, bees’ diet of nectar and pollen doesn’t account for the water needed to cool down hives and distill crystalized honey. Luckily, bee baths are an easy addition to your bee-friendly garden. All you need is a shallow dish, such as the bottom of a pot or a small bowl. Place rocks on the bottom to give passing bees a place to land, and then simply fill the dish up with water and place it in a shady spot outside. Refill your bee bath every few days, and you’ll be helping pollinators stay cool all summer long.









Staff | TPIN Birds may appreciate your bee bath too — just make sure to add rocks so it’s not too deep for the pollinators.

3. Choose bee-friendly produce. The return of spring and summer also means the return of farmer’s markets, and grocery stores filled with colorful produce. But it’s important to make sure the food you’re buying isn’t hurting pollinators. One billion pounds of pesticides are used every year in the United States alone, which is one of the largest causes of population decline for bees and other pollinators. Both pesticide-free and organic labels mean that no synthetic pesticides or herbicides can be used when growing. Buying organic and pesticide-free products sends a message to producers that we want to protect our pollinators.

4. Mow your lawn less Letting your grass grow a little longer saves you a few hours of work while helping pollinators. Taller grass gives bees and butterflies places to shelter, especially early in the season. By waiting a few more days between mowings, you’ll be giving them a safe space to rest in between pollinating plants. Mowing less is also better for other animal species, and can reduce your household’s carbon footprint. Many people participate in No Mow May, with the idea of letting your yard grow early in the season so that bees and other pollinators have a pollen source early in the season. If you want to go step further, consider filling your yard with native plants. Native plants are even better than grass at providing habitat for pollinators, and nothing says summer like a yard full of beautiful flowers and plants. So consider planting a few more native plants throughout your yard this year, and follow the rest of these tips, and you’ll be well on your way to having a bee-friendly garden this summer!

