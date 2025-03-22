Some New Brunswick students have been literally dodging bats — the flying creatures — while their high school deals with an infestation.

More than two dozen of the winged animals have been found inside Tobique Valley High School’s walls in Plaster Rock, N.B.

Grade 7 student Teagan O’Neil-Gamblin said he first spotted a bat last Friday, after a classmate came running into the classroom to escape.

“I went to the bathroom right when she came in, and I saw (the bat) in the corner of the hallway, and it was like upside down, sleeping-looking almost,” he said.

His mother, Crystal O’Neil, said another parent reached out to her and reported that her child was “chased down the hallway on Friday.”

“As a result, these sonar machines were turned on Friday and it kind of woke the bats out of hibernation,” said O’Neil.

“And it made them a little bit crazy. And then the building’s closed all weekend.”

By Monday, word was spreading about the bats.

“We went to first period and an announcement came that we needed to shut our doors because bats are roaming around.,” O’Neil-Gamblin said.

“We had to shut our doors throughout the whole entire day.”

He said at that point, staff told students 10 bats had been found.

By Tuesday, nerves were on end.

“Tuesday I was really hoping there was no school, but then there was school,” he said “A teacher came here and told us that the issue was gone. And if we have any questions to ask, then sort of talk about it in the hallways and stuff.”

His mother said students were told to stay inside classrooms on Thursday again, however, after yet another student was chased by a bat.

“I’m grateful that nobody’s been bit. But I think it’s only going to be a matter of time before somebody is going to be bit,” she said.

“Bats are known for many, many diseases. And it’s just not something I want my children to be touching or involved in in any way.”

She’s also concerned about air quality. Parents have heard there is guano, or bat feces, in the school’s attic.

“The ventilation is a huge, huge concern that most parents have,” she said.

“They’re concerned with these bats being awake — if they do have for diseases, if rabies is a problem, they’re concerned that children will be bit.”

In an emailed statement, Anglophone School District West confirmed about 28 bats have been removed.

“Many were found in areas away from the school population. We have engaged with third party companies to inspect and assess for the presence of guano and to provide abatement solutions to prevent future issues,” wrote spokesperson Paul MacIntosh.

MacIntosh also said the attic space has no impact on the school’s ventilation.

Meanwhile, the New Brunswick Teachers’ Federation told Global News it will “remain vigilant in monitoring the school district’s response” and said it is the employer’s “obligation” to protect the health and safety of all.

O’Neil said she and other parents are advocating for the school to be shut down and the problem properly dealt with.

She has two children who attend the school and don’t want to miss classes because the workload in high school is so demanding, but she’s worried about their concentration levels and health.

“Nobody is learning any math or English in the building when all this is going on, so it’s best to just shut it down, clean it up, and then everybody’s minds will be at ease and they can concentrate better in the building,” she said.