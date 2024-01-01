Workers have revealed the top 10 little things that go a long way during their working day – including receiving a cake on their birthday, socialising at the end of the day, and a free lunch. A poll, of 2,000 employees, found getting help from a colleague even though they are busy, a pat on the back for a job well done, and the flexibility to attend family commitments when needed, also featured high on the list.

And one in four (24 percent) believe an invitation for food or drinks after work is a gesture that is well received.

More than eight in 10 (84 percent) claim these kind actions make their job feel worthwhile, with 61 percent performing better as a result.

Alison Snowden, an engineer for British Gas, which commissioned the research and will be recruiting 3,500 apprentices over the next decade, said: “For me, it really is the little things that make all the difference in the workplace.

“I’ve worked in my current job for nearly 30 years now, and those small moments of appreciation are so important. One of the many benefits of taking up a trade like engineering is the instant gratification of solving a customer’s problem.

“Along with developing new skills, practical careers give you the chance to make a tangible difference to people’s lives and to the world around you, which can be extremely rewarding.”

The average employee experiences a kind gesture twice a week at work, with one in 10 claiming the positive feeling it gives them lasts for a whole day.

And over half (55 percent) say that receiving a small act of kindness inspires them to return the favour, which workers will do four times a week, on average.

It also emerged 87 percent claim it is important for them to “know their worth” when it comes to the workplace.