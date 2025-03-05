President Donald Trump declared “America is back” as he unleashed an unapologetic defense of his second administration’s opening weeks and promises of more to come in a joint address to a deeply divided Congress in his “unrelenting” makeover of the federal government. Trump’s prime-time address covered a wide range of topics as he moves to implement a sprawling agenda touching on the economy, immigration foreign policy and beyond as he laid out his vision for America’s future with promises for success that have not yet been seen.

