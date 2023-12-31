Streets around the Del Amo Fashion Center were closed on Saturday night while Torrance police officers responded to reports of a large crowd.

Carson Street was closed from Madrona Avenue to Del Amo Circle East, Torrance police said in a Facebook post . Del Amo Circle East was closed from Carson Street to Fashion Way, and Fashion Way was closed from Madrona Avenue to Amie Avenue, the post said.

The Daily Breeze reported that the mall shut down early after police arrived at the shopping center at around 5 p.m. The mall was scheduled to close at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The Torrance Police Department on Saturday told the public to avoid the area and said the length of time streets would be closed is unknown. The department did not provide more details about the incident.