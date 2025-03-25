ADBA has written to Rachel Reeves MP, Chancellor of the Exchequer, ahead of the highly anticipated Spring Statement on 26 March 2025.

In a letter written by Chair and former Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change Chris Huhne and Chief Executive Charlotte Morton OBE, and supported by close to 100 members and industry representatives, the Anaerobic Digestion and Bioresources Association (ADBA) calls for the Chancellor to back the anaerobic digestion (AD) industry and its potential to grow, help achieve net zero, and produce clean, sustainable, and secure energy. The letter highlights the possibility of more than 1 billion pounds of inwards infrastructure investment that may be available if the Government makes positive policy decisions for the biogas sector.

In the letter, ADBA explains that “AD currently produces more than 13TWh of biogas used to produce renewable electricity and over 7TWh of renewable gas. This is expected to reach a combined total of at least 30TWh by 2030, significantly contributing to the UK’s clean power objectives. AD power is often generated in rural areas, supporting small businesses, farms, and communities across the country. Additionally, it plays a crucial role in decarbonising wastewater treatment, food recycling, and the UK’s world-renowned food and drink manufacturing sector.

The letter goes on to say: “The sector is poised for rapid growth but requires positive action from your government to realise this potential. At least £1 billion of investment in the UK AD sector is waiting to be unlocked, with interest from global investors as well as homegrown British businesses.”

“If your government makes the right decisions and the Treasury provides further support to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero”, he adds, “the AD sector will experience significant growth, attracting billions of pounds of investment in the coming years. This will ultimately help you achieve your key growth mission.

The sector is alive, ready, and capable of playing its part in delivering net zero while generating homegrown, cheaper, greener, and more secure energy for the future. However, it requires action from you and your government to reach its full potential.”

Read the full letter with ADBA’s specific asks to the UK Government: https://adbioresources.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/Joint-letter-to-Chancellor-from-ADBA-March-2025_.pdf