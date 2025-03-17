Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on signing Internazionale striker Marcus Thuram, while three Premier League clubs are looking at FC Porto forward Samu Aghehowa. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Chelsea and Arsenal have joined the race for Inter Milan star Marcus Thuram. Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

– Two Premier League clubs are leading the way for Internazionale striker Marcus Thuram, according to Football Insider. It is reported that Arsenal and Chelsea are both ahead of Liverpool in the race for the 27-year-old, who has a release clause in his contract that can be activated for £71 million. The Nerazzurri are keen to keep hold of the 27-year-old, who is the son of France legend Lilian Thuram, and it is said they will do “all they can” to keep him at the San Siro. Thuram joined Inter Milan as a free agent 2023 after a successful four-year spell at Borussia Monchengladbach.

– Newcastle United, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in FC Porto striker Samu Aghehowa, reports TEAMtalk. The Magpies are said to see the 20-year-old as a potential replacement for Alexander Isak should he leave St. James’ Park in the next transfer window, while the Blues “remain keen” on him after previously making an approach for his signature last summer. Aghehowa has scored 20 goals while assisting another three in 31 games across the Portuguese Primeira Liga and UEFA Europa League this season.

– Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong is looking to leave the club in the summer, according to Sky Sports Deutschland’s Florian Plettenberg. The 24-year-old is said to be ready to take the “next step” in his career, and there is belief that he could be signed for an offer worth €40m. Frimpong scored before registering an assist for Patrik Schick’s winning goal in the 4-3 win for Leverkusen over VfB Stuttgart on Sunday.

– Multiple clubs are keeping tabs on Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 23-year-old Denmark international is believed to have caught the attention of both Juventus and Internazionale, while he is also on the radar of clubs in the Premier League. Frendrup has started 28 of 29 Serie A games for the Grifone this season.

– Brighton & Hove Albion are set to sign Daejeon Hana Citizen winger Yoon Do-Young, reports Fabrizio Romano. It is reported that the 18-year-old South Korea under-20 international has agreed a four-year contract at the Amex Stadium, and the Seagulls are exploring potential loan moves for him in Europe ahead of next season. He has scored 13 goals in 27 matches across four age groups at youth international level.