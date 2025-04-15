Manchester United have made an approach for Bayer Leverkusen forward Patrik Schick, while Arsenal are interested in Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

– Australia international Garang Kuol wants summer exit from Newcastle

– Barcelona GK dilemma: Wojciech Szczesny open to No. 2 role

– Luka Modric buys stake in Championship side Swansea City

Is Patrik Schick the man to solve Manchester United’s goal-scoring woes? INA FASSBENDER/AFP

TRENDING RUMORS

– Manchester United have made contact with Bayer Leverkusen over a potential move for Patrik Schick, according to Sky Sports Deutschland’s Patrick Berger. The Red Devils are said to be “monitoring the situation” of the 29-year-old, amid belief that an offer of around €30 million would be enough to land the Czechia international. Schick, who has scored 17 goals in 26 Bundesliga appearances this season, is also on the radar of clubs in Saudi Arabia, although his preference is to make the switch to the Premier League.

– Talks are ongoing between Arsenal and the representatives of Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, reports Sky Sports Deutschland’s Florian Plettenberg. The Gunners are reported to have informed the 28-year-old of their interest in him, with Coman expected to leave the Allianz Arena in the summer. It is believed that clubs in the Saudi Pro League are seen as a “very appealing” option, but it looks as though the Premier League side are keen to ensure that they are in the race to secure his signature.

– Fresh talks have been held between Chelsea over a move for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres, reports TEAMtalk. The Blues are reported to have informed the 26-year-old’s representatives of their interest in a deal for him this summer as manager Enzo Maresca looks to add a forward to compete for minutes with Nicolas Jackson. It is said that the Premier League side would be willing to make an offer worth £65m to land Gyökeres, though they are also keeping tabs on Victor Osimhen, who is set to return to Napoli from a loan spell with Galatasaray at the end of the season.

– Multiple clubs remain attentive to the situation of AFC Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, according to Fabrizio Romano on the Here We Go Podcast. A release clause in the 20-year-old’s contract allows him to be signed for £50m in the summer, and it is believed that as well as interest from rival Premier League clubs, Real Madrid are considering a move for him — though the LaLiga side’s decision hinges on whether they decide to sign a centre-back in the next transfer window or wait until next January. Huijsen made his 26th appearance of the Premier League campaign on Monday in the 1-0 win over Fulham.

– Aston Villa are looking to beat Arsenal in the race to sign Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Nypan, according to The Athletic. It is believed that the Villans are optimistic of winning the competition for the 18-year-old, with talks set to take place over a transfer fee and personal terms. Nypan, a Norway under-21 international, has also been on the radar of LaLiga side Girona.