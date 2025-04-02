Manchester United are favorites to sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, while the Red Devils are also challenging Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Is Ipswich’s Liam Delap the one to solve Manchester United’s goal-scoring woes? Copa/Getty Images

– Manchester United are ready to step up their pursuit of Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, reports the Daily Mail. Discussions are reported to have been held by the Old Trafford hierarchy regarding an approach for the 22-year-old, who is also said to be on the radar of Liverpool, Chelsea, and Newcastle United. A clause in Delap’s contract at Portman Road allows clubs to sign him for £40 million if the Tractor Boys, currently 12 points from safety, are relegated from the Premier League this season.

– Two Premier League clubs are interested in Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze, according to TEAMtalk. Both Manchester United and Tottenham are reported to be keen on the 26-year-old, with Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim identifying him as an ideal fit for his tactical system. Eze helped guide the Eagles to Wembley with a goal and an assist in the 3-0 FA Cup quarterfinal win over Fulham on Saturday, and it is believed that an offer worth £60m would be required to land him.

– Arsenal have made Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi their number one priority, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners are expected to reignite their interest in the 26-year-old Spain international in the summer, after emerging as suitors for him in January. Zubimendi previously turned down a move to Liverpool after they activated his £50m release clause.

– Barcelona and Bayern Munich have cooled their interest in Lille striker Jonathan David, reports Sport. David, 25, is set to become available to sign as a free agent in the summer but, despite the Blaugrana being among the sides exploring a move for him, it is believed that they are prioritising other areas of their squad in the next transfer window. That means that West Ham United, Juventus, and Internazionale remain at the front of the queue in the race for the striker’s signature. David scored for Canada in last month’s 2-1 victory over the United States in the Concacaf Nations League third-place match.

– A move for Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cristian Romero is being considered by Atlético Madrid, according to AS. The 26-year-old is reported to be high up on the LaLiga side’s shortlist, and it is said that he is keen on the idea of a switch to Spain’s capital city. It is expected that Spurs will hold firm with no interest in parting ways with him, while he also has over two years remaining on his current contract. Romero has made 14 Premier League appearances this season.