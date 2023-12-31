Travis Barker got some time to himself as he stopped by a local farmer’s market on Saturday for a solo shopping trip.

The Blink-182 drummer, 48, looked every inch the rockstar in a pair of black pants and a white, short-sleeved t-shirt with Elvira (Cassandra Peterson, 72) on the front.

He layered the ‘Mistress of the Dark’ t-shirt over a long-sleeved white t-shirt and wore a thick silver chain around his neck.

The dad of three finished his look off with a black beanie covering his tattooed head and a pair of black sunglasses.

Missing from action was his wife Kourtney Kardashian, 44, baby Rocky, and kids Alabama Barker, 18, and Landon Barker, 20.

Travis also took to his Instagram to share that he is running a marathon tomorrow, despite having strained his iliopsoas tendon.

He shared a black and white photo of his leg while undergoing what appeared to be electrotherapy pain relief.

Another snap shared by the rocker showed a bagel cut in half with a box of cream cheese next to it.

‘Eating a ton before my marathon tomorrow. My go-to snack is a bagel with cream cheese,’ he revealed.

The new snaps comes days after Kourtney and Travis enjoyed ‘Mom and dad’s night out’ during the annual star-studded Kardashian – Jenner Christmas party.

A winter wonderland was transported to one of the family’s houses and the couple took advantage of it for some time to themselves.

The Poosh founder and All the Small Things drummer flew down the hill on an inner tube and took part in more winter fun.

The reality TV star shared several snaps with her 224 million Instagram followers and captioned the post: ‘Mom and Dad’s night out.’

She donned a long, luxurious-looking black coat and sheer pantyhose along with sexy heels. A diamond ankle bracelet encircled her ankle and she wore her raven hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail.

Barker wore a dapper grey suit with a white shirt, black shoe and a long black coat. He also donned socks by Balenciaga, which had fans bringing up the designer’s advertising scandal.

In Kourtney’s images, the parents of Rocky Barker walked through a grove of snow encrusted Christmas trees.

Fans had some opinions about the carousel of photos and the way The Kardashians star captioned the post.

One fan irately wrote: ‘You guys have been mom and dad for a long as** time.. are you guys like real mom and dad now ????? This is why kids feel the way they do about STEP parents etc.. rude and inconsiderate.’

Many more fans commented on their love, asked after their newborn Rocky and hoped they’d find a love like Kourtney and Travis.