Travis Scott’s ongoing tour has been praised for its high energy level, and one of his recent stops in Canada left a significant impression to that tune.

On Tuesday (January 9), the Houston native brought the Circus Maximus Tour to the Bell Centre in Montreal, Québec. The multi-purpose venue is also the home arena of the National Hockey League’s Montreal Canadiens, who have a whopping 24 Stanley Cups to their name.

Kelly Greig of CTV News Montreal reported on Thursday (January 11) that three of those trophies fell over as a result of the show’s far-reaching bass vibrations and one of them was even damaged.

“Eagle-eyed viewers tonight might notice a missing Stanley Cup in the trophy case at the Bell Centre,” she wrote on Twitter. “Apparently the Travis Scott concert on Tuesday has such strong bass three of them fell and one was damaged. Security told me that’s a first.”

According to The Messenger, the franchise’s 1923–24 season award is currently not on display and might be the piece that took a hit from the concert’s sound waves.

Eagle-eyed viewers tonight might notice a missing Stanley Cup in the trophy case at the Bell Centre. Apparently the Travis Scott concert on Tuesday has such strong bass three of them fell and one was damaged. Security told me that’s a first. pic.twitter.com/ZyqTrdTlXD — Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) January 11, 2024

Last month, Travis Scott’s reputation in the live space once again took a hit as he aborted a show just hours before it was set to commence.

In mid-December, the Texas superstar was scheduled to take the stage in Chicago, Illinois as part of his North American trek. Several minutes before 4:30 pm, the United Center announced that the concert would be rescheduled even though doors were supposed to open at 6:30 pm.

“Travis Scott’s show at United Center scheduled for tonight has been postponed,” a social media statement by the venue read. “All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be posted here and emailed to ticketholders directly when available.”

Soon after the news went live, the “90210” hitmaker took to Twitter and wrote: “IM SOOOOOO F–KKKKINGGGGG HOTTTTTTTTTTT.”

Though it was unclear what he meant from the above post, he offered an explanation the following day and added: “I literally spent 24 hrs on a fucking runway. Craziest shit ever.To my people in Chicago I was so ready to go crazyyyy. Chicago always been one if my favorite places. Togo ham and been waiting for it the whole tour.I will be back the first couple days of January.”

The specifics of the airport delay remain unclear, but it is worth noting that he headlined the Soundstorm festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia the day prior to his commitment in the Windy City.

Scott eventually returned to Chi-town on January 3.