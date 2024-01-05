Travis Scott made a fan’s year less than a week into 2024 after gifting them a pair of unreleased Nike x Cactus Jack kicks right off his feet.

The diehard rager was in the front row at La Flame’s Circus Maximus Tour show in Chicago on Wednesday (January 3) and went back-and-forth with the rapper himself while performing “Lost Forever” without missing a beat.

Scott was so impressed with the fan’s performance that he blessed him with the tan-colored Nike Shark-A-Don collaboration, which hasn’t yet hit shelves and is still without a release date for the general public.

Travis had one request for the fan, though, and that was to not sell the shoes as he doesn’t want to see them end up on an auction site like eBay.

“Don’t sell my shoes, man,” he warned the fan. “They’re my favorite pair of shoes so don’t sell them. Ya dig what I’m saying? I love y’all, Chicago.”

Find footage of the performance and a photo of the unreleased sneakers below.

Travis Scott gave his shoes to a fan last night after he performed ‘LOST FOREVER’ with them in Chicago 🔥 He even told the fan not to sell the unreleased signature pair as they’re his favorite 😭 pic.twitter.com/jZKRJYa1nE — CIRCUS MAXIMUS (@TRAVISONTOUR) January 4, 2024

Travis Scott first revealed this unreleased Nike collaboration in October, with the kicks reportedly inspired by Nike’s Air Zoom Spiridon silhouette.

If they do end up on an auction site, it wouldn’t be the first time that’s happened to Scott as one fan sought a payday for his “Utopia” Air Jordan 1 Low sample last month.

The “Sicko Mode” hitmaker wrapped up leg one of the Circus Maximus Tour in Chicago and will rest for a week before heading back out on the road with dates in Boston, Milwaukee, Miami, Louisville and more.

Travis will look to cap off his UTOPIA run and put a stamp on 2024 at the Grammy Awards next month, where UTOPIA is nominated for Best Rap Album.

The Houston native recalled his reaction to the nomination on The Tonight Show last month and explained how much a victory would mean to him.

“It means a lot to me,” he told Jimmy Fallon. “I love music and I love the Academy. I think some of the most amazing artists and talented artists have achieved that. And as a producer and as a writer and as a musician, I take music very seriously. So I love it. It’s amazing.”

Travis has yet to win a Grammy but has been nominated 10 times in the past, including in the Album of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance categories.