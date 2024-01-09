Travis Scott appears to truly have friends in high places as he received a basket full of goodies this holiday season from Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt.

Taking to his Instagram Stories to show off the goods on Sunday (January 7), La Flame emphasized his friendship with the esteemed actor alongside a photo of his gift. “Brad Pitt my dawg 5 ever,” he wrote.

While the connection may seem like it came from left field, Travis actually recorded his 2023 album UTOPIA at the studio built on the Fight Club star’s 2,200-acre estate in the South of France.

According to a 2022 Billboard profile, the studio is equipped with three editing booths for video and sound, production offices, a recording studio, kitchen, artist salon, two guest suites and a 115-foot saltwater pool.

Travis Scott’s gift comes just days after the “Sicko Mode” rapper himself gifted a pair of unreleased Nike x Cactus Jack kicks to a fan — right off his feet.

The die-hard rager was in the front row at La Flame’s Circus Maximus Tour show in Chicago on Wednesday (January 3) and went back-and-forth with the rapper himself while performing “Lost Forever” without missing a beat.

Scott was so impressed with the fan’s performance that he blessed him with the tan-colored Nike Shark-A-Don collaboration, which hasn’t yet hit shelves and is still without a release date for the general public.

Travis had one request for the fan, though, and that was to not sell the shoes as he doesn’t want to see them end up on an auction site like eBay.

“Don’t sell my shoes, man,” he warned the fan. “They’re my favorite pair of shoes so don’t sell them. Ya dig what I’m saying? I love y’all, Chicago.”

Travis Scott first revealed this unreleased Nike collaboration in October, with the kicks reportedly inspired by Nike’s Air Zoom Spiridon silhouette.

If they do end up on an auction site, it wouldn’t be the first time that’s happened to Scott as one fan sought a payday for his “Utopia” Air Jordan 1 Low sample last month.

La Flame kicked off leg two of the Circus Maximus Tour in Chicago and will hit the road for U.S. dates in Boston, Milwaukee, Miami, Louisville and more.

Travis will look to cap off his UTOPIA run and put a stamp on 2024 at the Grammy Awards next month, where the LP is nominated for Best Rap Album.