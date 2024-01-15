Travis Scott has teased the possible concept of his next album after a fan imagined the direction they thought La Flame could go.

“Imagine an album where each song is the city it was made in on the tour,” a fan speculated on Twitter over the weekend.

Scott responded a day later on Sunday (January 14) and appeared to confirm he’s running with the idea.

“R u in my brain or what,” he replied.

The Houston native has been busy recording while on his Circus Maximus Tour, including in make-shift studios before he performs at venues across North America.

“B4 Every Show,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories next to a photo of his laptop with production software open prior to a recent show. “Boston I’m tryna record back here. Chase B got it rocking out there.”

Travis Scott will remain on the road for the rest of the month to wrap up leg two of the Circus Maximus Tour, with stops in Milwaukee, St. Paul, Miami, Chicago, Columbus, Orlando and Louisville.

The 32-year-old gave fans a taste of what he’s been cooking up for his UTOPIA follow-up by previewing an unreleased song during a nightclub DJ set over the weekend.

Scott’s tour rumbled through Montreal’s Bell Centre last week and reports emerged that the noise knocked over a few of the Canadians’ Stanley Cup trophies.

Kelly Greig of CTV News Montreal reported that three of the trophies fell over as a result of the show’s thundering bass vibrations and one of them was even damaged.

“Eagle-eyed viewers tonight might notice a missing Stanley Cup in the trophy case at the Bell Centre,” Greig wrote on Twitter. “Apparently the Travis Scott concert on Tuesday has such strong bass three of them fell and one was damaged. Security told me that’s a first.”

According to The Messenger, the franchise’s 1923–24 season award is currently not on display and might be the piece that took a hit from the concert’s sound waves.