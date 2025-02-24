Souleymane Cissé, the pioneering Malian filmmaker, passed away at 84 in Bamako, Mali. He was a trailblazer in African cinema, becoming the first Black African filmmaker to win the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 1987 for Yeelen (“Light”). His career, which spanned over 50 years, included significant works such as Den Muso (1975) and O Ka (2015). Cissé’s films explored African culture, social issues, and magical realism, earning him worldwide acclaim. His legacy also includes a Carrosse d’Or from Cannes in 2023, cementing his place in film history. His death comes shortly after he held a press conference ahead of the 29th FESPACO in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

Source: VARIETY