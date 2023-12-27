Exclusive –

Trina has given Beyoncé her flowers for what she’s been able to accomplish, even beyond the worlds of pop and R&B — specifically, for paving the way for the next generation of female rappers.

HipHopDX caught up with Trina earlier this month while backstage at One Music Fest 2023 in Atlanta, and she showed a ton of love to Queen Bey.

“Yeah, Beyoncé. Because she is the No. 1 female rapper when she does rap. There’s no sleeping on the Queen,” Trina said. “It’s just one of those things, of course, it’s the Queen Beyoncé, but when you hearing a song and it’s rapping involved it’s like, oh my God — it’s more inspiration.

“It’s just a good thing. I feel like for the girls now when you hear ’em and look at ’em it’s just all different kind of music and it all sounds different.”

Watch the clip starting around the 1:50 mark below.

Last month, Trina came to the defense of new generation female rappers like Sexyy Red and Sukihana who came under fire for their raunchy lyrics.

“They gotta grow, they’re gonna grow up into women, you know?” she began. “They’re young girls, young women, but still – this is a freedom of speech. Like, we’re not locked up, we’re not chained down. Say what you want to say, make music of what you feel like.

“This is their experience, their struggle, their raunchiness, their whatever they feel, wherever they came up at, their struggle, their circumstance.”

She continued: “I don’t know where they were born or their hometown. I don’t know, you know, what life was to them, if it was a hardship or they had days where they didn’t eat on the weekend. Who knows? But now they are and that’s all that matters. They do what they got to do. If you don’t like it, guess what? Don’t listen. That’s why we have ears.”

Moving back to Beyoncé, Trina went on to gush to HipHopDX about how much she loved attending the Renaissance Tour this summer.

“I’m mad that it’s over,” she said of Bey’s tour. “Once the tour was over, we’re back to the basics of the internet. I feel like the internet was just driven these months with the Queen. Everyday 500-plus tour outfits to just watch… I was going for the theme… It was just a moment.”

Beyoncé packaged her stadium shows into a movie as Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé arrived domestically on December 1 and has since been released across the globe. As of December 17, the movie has grossed over $38 million at the box office.

That makes it the fifth highest-grossing concert film of all time, putting Beyoncé in the company of fellow superstars like Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber.

Directed by Beyoncé herself, Renaissance initially debuted at No. 1 at the box office with over $22 million, making the first time a film has opened with over $20 million on the post-Thanksgiving weekend in 20 years.