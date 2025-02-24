



Welcome to The Logoff. Today my colleague Joshua Keating and I are focusing on Donald Trump’s firing of high-ranking military officials, a move that cements the military’s new anti-DEI mandate now — and could have even bigger consequences later.

What’s the latest? Trump on Friday night fired Charles Q. Brown Jr. — the chair of the joint chiefs of staff — and nominated retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan Caine to replace him. Also fired were the chief of naval operations, the vice chief staff of the Air Force, and three of the military’s top legal officials.

Can Trump do this? Yes. The president is the commander in chief and has the authority to pick leadership. Caine will require Senate confirmation to the new position. Legally, only four-star generals are eligible for the position, and Caine is a three-star, but the president has the legal right to waive that requirement in certain circumstances.

Why did Trump make the personnel changes? Brown had counted diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts as critical to the military’s ability to function, whereas Trump and new Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have criticized such efforts as a distraction.

Hegseth said on Fox News on Sunday that he wanted legal officials who give “sound constitutional advice and don’t exist to attempt to be roadblocks to anything — anything that happens in their spots.” He also said the current lawyers were chosen by an insider pool and that their replacements would shake up the status quo.

What’s the big picture? Trump’s first-term chair of the joint chiefs, Gen. Mark Milley, said he feared Trump would deploy US troops domestically in an illegal manner. Were Trump to try that now, senior military leaders would face the choice of carrying out his orders or being “roadblocks.”

After Friday night’s firings, Trump has the ability to install a handpicked group of officers to lead the world’s most powerful fighting force. Those people will be tasked with fulfilling their oaths to the Constitution, even if that means going against Trump.

