(Bloomberg) — The US Federal Trade Commission is moving ahead with a sprawling antitrust probe of Microsoft Corp. that was opened in the waning days of the Biden Administration, signaling that Donald Trump’s new FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson is going to prioritize scrutiny of tech giants.

Most Read from Bloomberg

FTC staff in recent weeks have continued to work on the investigation, meeting with companies and other groups to gather information, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named discussing a confidential investigation.

The FTC sent Microsoft a so-called civil investigative demand, which is similar to a subpoena, late last year. The document, a copy of which was viewed by Bloomberg, compels the company to turn over reams of data about its AI operations, including the cost to train models and obtain data, going as far back as 2016. The agency sought details about Microsoft’s data centers, its struggles to find enough computing power to meet customer demand and the company’s software licensing practices.

The FTC is also scrutinizing Microsoft’s decision to slash funding on its own artificial intelligence projects after striking a deal with OpenAI, which could be perceived as hurting competition in the burgeoning AI market.

One company has heard regularly from the FTC on the issue of Microsoft’s licensing practices since the investigative demand was sent, said one of the people. The FTC and lawyers for that company have discussed what information the agency could ask for in a more comprehensive, formal request. The company also received a shorter list of questions several weeks ago asking for documents the company provided to other regulators. The FTC is further seeking information about licensing rule changes Microsoft said will go into effect later this year, the person said.

Seeking Details

The agency said in the information demand that it wants to determine whether Microsoft’s profits from other parts of the business give it an edge over other AI companies. The agency also said it wants details about Microsoft’s data center capacity constraints to better understand the costs behind cloud-computing services. Those details will help the agency determine whether to bring a case.