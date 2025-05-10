President Trump and his team like to tout $2 trillion in new company investments made since Inauguration Day. They argue it illustrates a broad economic renaissance and shows how tariffs can be used as an incentive to attract more commitments.

Nearly all of the big-dollar investments thus far have two things in common, according to a Yahoo Finance analysis of the 60-plus projects. They are clustered in the world of Big Tech and largely come from sectors where Trump’s final tariff plans are most uncertain.

The data shows an outsized reliance on tech projects, with commitments from semiconductor companies, those building “AI infrastructure,” and a single promise from Apple (AAPL) making up nearly 85% of the total money promised so far.

Healthcare and new pharmaceutical manufacturing make up most of the remainder (about 11%), with a range of other commitments, from new energy projects to food companies, comprising the remaining 4.2% of the total, according to the Yahoo Finance tallies.

A running tally of these projects is on the White House website. The president brings them up regularly and often uses the commitments to buttress his case for tariffs.

“Intelligently used tariffs and various other forms of incentives [have led to investments that are] really amazing,” Trump told dozens of CEOs he recently hosted at the White House.

Semiconductor companies have led the way, with pledges from Nvidia (NVDA), IBM (IBM), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) totaling three-quarters of a trillion dollars.

Another $500 billion pledge from semiconductor-dependent Apple brings the tally of those pledges alone to well over half of all the money promised.

What’s notable is that these four companies have perhaps the least clarity of what Trump’s tariff agenda will mean for their business.

Trump has made direct promises of semiconductor tariffs but has yet to announce them.

In the meantime, he recently offered a major tariff concession in April that excluded Apple from his 145% tariffs on goods from China because of these still-to-be-announced plans for semiconductor duties.

The dynamic is similar in the area of healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

Companies ranging from Abbott Laboratories (ABT) to Roche (ROG.SW) are putting up money even as those sectors are another major piece of Trump’s trade agenda that has yet to be announced, though Trump and his team also promise new tariffs are coming there.