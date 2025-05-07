President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, will serve as executive director of the presidential task force for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

During Trump’s first term, Andrew Giuliani served as a special assistant to the president and associate director of the Office of Public Liaison. Trump described him as a highly competitive golfer and person.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump also said Carlos Cordeiro, a FIFA senior adviser, will serve as a task force senior adviser.

“Together this group will help plan the biggest, safest and most extraordinary soccer tournament in history,” Trump said at a task force meeting where FIFA president Gianni Infantino and U.S. Vice President JD Vance also were present.

Trump said he wanted people traveling to the U.S. for the competition to have a seamless experience during every part of their visit.

The U.S. will also host the first Club World Cup from June 14 to July 13, which will take place across 11 cities.

“America will welcome the world,” Infantino said of the U.S. hosting the two international tournaments.

Infantino said the two events will bring almost $50 billion in economic output to the U.S. and create almost 300,000 jobs.

Vance, who serves as vice chair of the task force, said the group will do everything in its power to make the events successful.

“Of course, everybody is welcome to come and see this incredible event, I know we’ll have visitors from close to 100 countries,” Vance said.

“We want them to come, we want them to celebrate, we want them to watch the game but when the time is up, they’ll have to go home, otherwise, they’ll have to talk to [Homeland Security] Secretary [Kristi] Noem.”