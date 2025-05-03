President Donald Trump appears to have his eye on a new gig after being back in the Oval Office for just over 100 days.

On Friday, the president posted an AI-generated image of himself as the pope on Truth Social, and it has gone viral. Less than a week prior to the post, Trump was in Rome attending the funeral for the late Pope Francis. As the Vatican searches for a new pontiff, it seems Trump is jokingly throwing his hat in the ring.

The post was met with a wide range of reactions—from some who found it funny to others who said it was offensive.

Townhall columnist Dustan Grage dismissed critics, saying that most of those he saw complaining about the post were atheists and that their opinions didn’t matter.

“Memes depicting Trump as Christ have been and always will be called out as blasphemy. The Pope picture is actually funny. Calm down, folks,” Grage wrote.

Meanwhile, Democratic activist and influencer Harry Sisson accused “MAGA” of electing a “man-child.”

Earlier this week, when asked about who he would want to see take over the Vatican, Trump quipped that he wanted to be pope.

“I’d like to be pope. That’d be my number one choice,” Trump said, before clarifying that he was joking and naming a possible option — Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

Trump, who was raised as a Presbyterian, has said he now considers himself a nondenominational Christian.

The Catholic Church’s cardinals, including Dolan, are set to gather at the Vatican for the conclave on May 7, when they will vote for the next pope. However, unlike secular elections, candidates for pope focus on prayer and reflection rather than campaigning.

“Last time in 2013, when we had the opening prayer—because prayer is extraordinarily important—we had a reflection given by a wonderful Franciscan preacher,” Dolan told Martha MacCallum on “The Story.” “He said, ‘Eminences, you’re all scared because you have a tough job to elect the next pope. … Let me put your mind at ease. It’s easy. The Holy Spirit has already chosen the next pope. Your job is to find out who it is’.”

Contenders to replace Pope Francis include Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State; Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle; Cardinal Peter Erdo; Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu; Cardinal Raymond Burke; and Cardinal Matteo Zuppi.