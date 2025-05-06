Canada traded significantly less with the United States in March but made up for it at the start of a trade war between neighbours with increased overseas shipments, official data showed on Tuesday.

The fresh trade figures come as Prime Minister Mark Carney met US President Donald Trump in Washington to discuss strained trade and security ties.

The United States imposed broad tariffs on imports of Canadian goods at the beginning of March before announcing several reductions and exemptions, while Canada hit back with countermeasures.

As a result, Statistics Canada said, exports to the United States “were down significantly for the month”, about 6.6 per cent.

“But this decrease was almost entirely offset by a strong increase in exports to countries other than the United States,” the national statistical agency said, pointing to a 24.8 per cent surge in shipments overseas.

The jump in exports to those other countries fuelled the second-largest percentage increase on record, it added.

Imports from the United States, meanwhile, fell 2.9 per cent amid souring public sentiment toward Canada’s historical ally and largest trading partner.