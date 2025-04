Trump made extraordinary gains with Latino voters who were most persuadable by economic messaging last year and made more modest gains with Black voters — particularly Black men. But both groups of voters overwhelmingly oppose Trump’s tariff announcement: Black Americans disapprove by a 23-point margin, while Latinos disapprove by a 30-point margin, per YouGov polling. They also expect prices will rise: 63 percent of Black respondents say so, while 66 percent of Latino respondents do. And in other YouGov polling, these respondents overwhelmingly think that the Trump administration is putting “too much” focus on applying tariffs: 73 percent of Black adults and 58 percent of Latinos say so.

These were groups of the American public who were especially attuned to the rise of prices during the Biden presidency, and likely will be paying just as much attention to shifts in affordability during with Trump in office. While the public in general experienced the pinch of inflation, because of family sizes, the relative youth of these populations, and their concentration in more expensive urban centers, both of these segments of the public were more sensitive to price hikes and experienced tougher economic headwinds from 2021 to 2023.