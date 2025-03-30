President Donald Trump said he wouldn’t rule out seeking a third term in the White House, telling NBC News in a phone interview on Sunday that “there are methods” that would allow him to do so.

“I’m not joking,” Trump said. “But I’m not — it is far too early to think about it.”

The 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution, enacted after Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected to a fourth term in 1944, prohibits US presidents from serving more than two terms. The process for amending the Constitution takes years.

“A lot of people want me to do it,” said Trump, who will be 81 at the end of his current term. He declined to specify the methods by which he could legally serve a third term. He was elected in 2016, defeated in 2020 by Joe Biden and reelected in 2024.

