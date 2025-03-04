Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky faced a major setback recently after the talks between him and US President Trump turned out to be a major controversy, with a lot of finger-pointing and shouting involved, as per reports. Many are currently siding with either Trump or Zelensky, and the firestorm is increasing by the minute, with social media fueling things up a bit more.

However, some critics are claiming that Obama & Biden’s public humiliation of Israel’s leader Netanyahu was far worse than what went on between Trump and Zelensky recently.

What did Obama and Biden do with Netanyahu?

For starters, during Barack Obama’s presidency, tensions with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu peaked over the Iran nuclear deal. In March 2015, Netanyahu bypassed the White House to deliver a speech to Congress opposing the deal, which Obama called “destructive” to U.S.- Israel relations.

Then comes the time when Obama refused to pose with Netanyahu for photographers during the Israeli leader’s White House visit in 2010 and even held a private dinner without the prime minister, according to a Fox News report.

Meanwhile in October 2023, after Hamas’ attack, Biden visited Israel but publicly urged Netanyahu to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza, pressuring him globally. While not outright “humiliation,” these actions highlighted strained alliances, suggest reports.

