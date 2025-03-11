Dalvin Modore walked as if there was broken glass beneath his feet, stepping gingerly, his frail shoulders hunched against the anticipation of pain. His trousers had become so loose that he had to hold them up as he inched around his small farm in western Kenya.

Mr. Modore has tuberculosis. He is 40, a tall man whose weight has dropped to 110 pounds. He has a wracking cough and sometimes vomits blood. He fears the disease will kill him and has been desperate to be on medication to treat it.

Mr. Modore is one of thousands of Kenyans, and hundreds of thousands of people worldwide, with TB who have lost access to treatments and testing in the weeks since the Trump administration slashed foreign aid and withdrew funding for health programs around the globe.

Many, like Mr. Modore, have grown significantly sicker. As they go about their lives, waiting and hoping, they are spreading the disease, to others in their own families, communities and beyond.