Here are some of the biggest movers of the day:
Stock gainers:
Shares of Tupperware Brands Corp.
TUP,
continued their rally, rising more than 11% as the company’s share price surged amid a bout of interest from so-called meme-stock investors.
Fastenal Co.’s stock
FAST,
rose more than 7% after the construction hardware and equipment company delivered better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. ‘s shares
WBA,
rose more than 6% after the company indicated that its relatively high dividend remained safe, despite a fiscal fourth-quarter profit miss and downbeat outlook.
Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co.
VSCO,
rose 0.7% after the maker of bras, lingerie and sleepwear said it could lose less than previously thought during the third quarter.
Stock decliners:
Hormel Foods Corp.’s stock
HRL,
fell more than 10% after workers ratified a new contract. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union said members who work for Hormel in Minnesota, Georgia, Wisconsin and Iowa have voted to ratify a new contract containing a wage increase of $3 to $6 an hour, the largest increase in the company’s history.
Plug Power’s stock
PLUG,
fell 0.6% after the clean-energy company said it now expects to generate $7 billion in revenues by 2027 due to an uptick in sales from its hydrogen business.
Shares of carmaker Ford Motor Co.
F,
fell 1.9% after the United Auto Workers union said 8,700 workers had walked out of a truck factory in Louisville, Ky.
Shares of cancer-immunotherapy company Tempest Therapeutics Inc.
TPST,
dipped 57% after surging almost 4,000% on Wednesday following the publication of positive results for the company’s TPST-1120 drug in patients with liver cancer.