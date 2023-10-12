Here are some of the biggest movers of the day:

Stock gainers:

Shares of Tupperware Brands Corp.

TUP,

+5.58%

continued their rally, rising more than 11% as the company’s share price surged amid a bout of interest from so-called meme-stock investors.

Fastenal Co.’s stock

FAST,

+6.77%

rose more than 7% after the construction hardware and equipment company delivered better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. ‘s shares

WBA,

+5.42%

rose more than 6% after the company indicated that its relatively high dividend remained safe, despite a fiscal fourth-quarter profit miss and downbeat outlook.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

VSCO,

+1.14%

rose 0.7% after the maker of bras, lingerie and sleepwear said it could lose less than previously thought during the third quarter.

Stock decliners:

Hormel Foods Corp.’s stock

HRL,

-10.43%

fell more than 10% after workers ratified a new contract. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union said members who work for Hormel in Minnesota, Georgia, Wisconsin and Iowa have voted to ratify a new contract containing a wage increase of $3 to $6 an hour, the largest increase in the company’s history.

Plug Power’s stock

PLUG,

-2.59%

fell 0.6% after the clean-energy company said it now expects to generate $7 billion in revenues by 2027 due to an uptick in sales from its hydrogen business.

Shares of carmaker Ford Motor Co.

F,

-2.21%

fell 1.9% after the United Auto Workers union said 8,700 workers had walked out of a truck factory in Louisville, Ky.