Two new species, Aculithus languan Jiang & Liu, sp. nov. and A. ruijin Jiang & Liu, sp. nov., are described from Jiangxi Province, China. Morphological illustrations, SEM pictures, photos of live specimens and a distribution map are given. Additionally, a new combination, A. taoyuan (Fu, Chen & Zhang, 2016) comb. nov., is proposed. The total number of the known species of Aculithus from China is raised to 12, including the three species treated in the present paper.

Jiang Z, Wang Z, Lyu X, Yang J, Liu K (2025) Two new species and a new combination in Aculithus Liu & Li, 2022 (Araneae: Phrurolithidae) from South China. Biodiversity Data Journal 13: e153747. https://doi.org/10.3897/BDJ.13.e153747