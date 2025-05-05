Image: Getty Images/ For illustrative purposes

The UAE is set to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a formal subject in all government schools, from kindergarten through Grade 12, starting from the next academic year, as part of a bold strategy to prepare future generations for a rapidly evolving digital world.

The decision marks a major step in national efforts to embed advanced technological literacy into the education system and foster a future-ready workforce.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the new curriculum on Twitter, highlighting the UAE’s long-term commitment to equipping young citizens with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in an AI-driven era.

“As part of the UAE’s long-term plans to prepare future generations for a different future, a new world, and advanced skills, the UAE government today approved the final curriculum to introduce ‘Artificial Intelligence’ as a subject across all stages of government education in the UAE, from kindergarten to grade 12, starting from the next academic year,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

“We appreciate the efforts of the Ministry of Education in developing a comprehensive curriculum, affirming that artificial intelligence will transform the way the world lives. Our goal is to teach our children a deep understanding of AI from a technical perspective, while also fostering their awareness of the ethics of this new technology, enhancing their understanding of its data, algorithms, applications, risks, and its connection to society and life.”

“Our responsibility is to equip our children for a time unlike ours, with conditions different from ours, and with new skills and capabilities that ensure the continued momentum of development and progress in our nation for decades to come,” he added.

Key concepts to be covered in the new AI curriculum

The curriculum will span core AI concepts including machine learning, data science, algorithms, and robotics, as well as practical and ethical considerations associated with emerging technologies.

The Ministry of Education has worked closely with experts and academic partners to shape the content, ensuring alignment with international standards.

Among the key national institutions supporting the push toward AI excellence is the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the world’s first graduate-level AI research university.

Located in Abu Dhabi, MBZUAI continues to play a vital role in building national AI capabilities by training top talent, advancing research, and fostering public-private collaboration in the field.

Dubai AI Academy to support AI education

In a parallel initiative to boost AI education and professional readiness, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Future Foundation, recently launched the Dubai AI Academy during Dubai AI Week 2025.

The academy is part of the Dubai AI Campus, the region’s largest cluster of AI and advanced technology companies, housed within the DIFC Innovation Hub.

“Dubai will be the destination of choice for those who are seeking to lead the future of artificial intelligence,” said Sheikh Hamdan. “We will continue to support impactful initiatives that showcase the promising and diverse applications of AI, and the opportunities it offers to accelerate economic growth and advance progress across government, education, and society.”

The Dubai AI Academy aims to train 10,000 individuals, offering programmes developed in collaboration with global institutions such as Oxford University’s Saïd Business School, Udacity, and the Minerva Project.

Courses will include ‘AI for Civil Service’ and ‘Leadership in the Age of AI’, focusing on strategy, ethics, and integration of AI into decision-making processes.

Together, these efforts reflect a comprehensive national approach to harnessing AI as a catalyst for innovation, productivity, and sustainable development — positioning the UAE as a global leader in technology education and application.

