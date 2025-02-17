The opening day of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 saw the announcement of 13 deals worth AED3.97 billion signed with both local and international companies.

The contracts were signed by Tawazun Council, the government entity responsible for acquisition, procurement, and contract management for the Ministry of Defense and security agencies.

The announcement was made during a press conference held by Tawazun Council spokespersons Majed Ahmed Al Jaberi, Mohammed Saif Al Zaabi, and Mahra Belal Al Dhaheri.

IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 are organised by ADNEC Group, in association with the Ministry of Defense and Tawazun Council.

Maha Bilal Al Dhaheri announced that the total value of local contracts on the first day of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 amounted to nine deals worth AED3.825 billion. The contracts included an agreement with International Golden Group (IGG) to procure ammunition worth AED685.8 million, a contract with Thales Emarat Technologies for to purchase spare parts and materials and provide maintenance and technical support worth AED110.5 million, and a deal with EDGE Group for a data provisioning program and smart services valued at AED399.4 million.

The contracts also included an agreement with Calidus Land Systems to procure a multi-role vehicle MTAV 4X4, worth AED1.809 billion, a deal with Al Masaood to Purchase of spare parts and materials and provision of maintenance and technical assistance services valued at AED20 million, and a contract with National Marine Dredging Company for the acquisition of unmanned platforms worth AED299.2 million.

Additionally, a contract was signed with Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL) to provide technical support, maintenance, repair, and spare parts services worth AED53 million. Another agreement was reached with International Golden Group and MP3 for the procurement of pilot missions, aircraft rescue equipment and spare parts worth AED309 million. Furthermore, Injazat Data Systems was awarded a contract to provide digital transformation services valued at AED138.7 million.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Saif Al Zaabi announced that the total value of international contracts on the first day of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 reached 4 deals worth AED143.4 million. These included a contract with Finland’s Patria Land Systems Oy to provide technical support, repair services, and supply spare parts for Patria vehicles, valued at AED 21 million. Additionally, a deal was signed with Germany’s Rheinmetall Electronics to offer technical support for maintenance, repair, spare parts supply, logistics services, and sustainment of the tactical engagement system, worth AED71.8 million.

Furthermore, a contract was awarded to Switzerland’s Rheinmetall Air Defence for repair, maintenance, and spare parts supply for air defense systems, valued at AED18.6 million. The final agreement was signed with the U.S.-based Maxar Intelligence to provide satellite imagery leasing services, worth AED31.9 million.

Majed Ahmed Al Jaberi emphasised the significance of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 in showcasing the latest technologies and innovations in the defense and aerospace sectors. He said IDEX & NAVDEX serve as an ideal platform for leading companies in these industries to exchange expertise and innovations. He continued by saying the event supports the UAE’s strategic goals of enhancing defense and technological capabilities to bolster national security and stability while reinforcing the nation’s position as a global hub for defense and aerospace industries.

Al Jaberi noted that the contracts signed on the first day reflect Tawazun Council’s strategic direction towards building robust local and international partnerships to strengthen the defense sector.

These deals are also expected to create new investment opportunities, contributing to sustainable economic growth in the UAE.