When the first round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament begins Friday, the UCLA Bruins will be its top overall seed.

It is the highest seed in the history of UCLA’s program but whether it can remain on top of the 68-team field will be determined over the next three weeks leading to the national semifinals on April 4, and the championship game on April 6 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

The top challengers for UCLA (30-2) include fellow No. 1 seeds South Carolina (30-3), Texas (31-3), and USC (28-3). Behind JuJu Watkins, the Big Ten Player of the Year and the nation’s second-leading scorer at 24.6 points per game, the Trojans handed UCLA its only two losses.

Matchups in the First Four, which will determine the four opponents who will draw UCLA, USC, South Carolina and Texas, will take place Wednesday and Thursday. The rounds of 64 and 32 will take place Friday-Monday, with the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight running from March 28-31.

Connecticut, the nation’s best-shooting team at 50.8 percent this season, is a traditional powerhouse but is seeking its first national title since 2016. The Huskies are the No. 2 seed in USC’s region.

Grand Canyon, Arkansas State, Fairleigh Dickinson, George Mason and William & Mary are first-time tournament entrants.