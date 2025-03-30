On March 26 in Kampala, the Chinese Ambassador to Uganda H.E Zhang Lizhong, Ugandan Prime Minister’s Special Representative Hon. State Minister for Karamoja Affairs and WFP Uganda Country Director attended the launch ceremony together for the rice distribution donated by China to Uganda. Counselor Wang Jianxun and senior officials from Office of the Prime Ministeralso participated.

At the ceremony, Ambassador Zhang Lizhong stated that for responding Ugandan government’s request, China decided to launch Emergency Food Assistance project by way of providing rice to Karamoja Sub-region. That is the practical demonstration of the Chinese government’s commitment to assisting Africa in addressing food security issues. Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the initiative to jointly promote modernization and implement Ten Partnership Actions with Africa countries duringthe FOCAC Summit 2024. Currently, China and Uganda are actively implementing the initiative and have achieved some early outcomes. China will continue to support Uganda’s economic and social development and deepen cooperation with Uganda in various fields.

Prime Minister’s Special Representative Hon. State Minister Florence expressed gratitude to China for its timely assistance in alleviating the food shortage faced by the Karamojong people. The Ugandan side will ensure that the food aid is distributed promptly to hunger-affected households, vulnerable individuals, victims of wildfires, and schools under the feeding program.

WFP will facilitate the storage, transportation, and distribution of the food aid. At the end of the event, Ambassador Zhang and the Prime Minister’s Special Representative signed the handover certificates and waved flags to signal the leave of food trucks for Karamoja.

