Childhood friends Denzel Muhumuza and JJ Asiimwe started Mizano to incorporate Ugandan culture into classic card games. Their main game, Mulodi, satirizes the local real estate scene, letting players experience property deals that mirror Uganda’s societal nuances. Mizano’s games deeply connect with local players by including familiar cultural elements like community fundraising for weddings. Muhumuza and Asiimwe want to replace colonial-era game imagery with designs that celebrate Ugandan identity, encouraging both entertainment and cultural pride. Their work shows how localized content can change gaming experiences across Africa.

Source: Forbes Africa