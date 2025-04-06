United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Saturday expressed concerns over the detention and refusal of entry of two British MPs on a parliamentary delegation to Israel, calling it “unacceptable” and “counterproductive.”

Lammy further emphasised the UK government’s commitment to supporting the MPs and reiterated its focus on achieving a ceasefire and engaging in negotiations to “stop the bloodshed, free the hostages and end the conflict in Gaza.”

“It is unacceptable, counterproductive, and deeply concerning that two British MPs on a parliamentary delegation to Israel have been detained and refused entry by the Israeli authorities. I have made clear to my counterparts in the Israeli government that this is no way to treat British Parliamentarians, and we have been in contact with both MPs tonight to offer our support,” the UK government quoted Lammy in a statement.

“The UK government’s focus remains securing a return to the ceasefire and negotiations to stop the bloodshed, free the hostages and end the conflict in Gaza,” the statement added.

Notably, two British parliament members who support anti-Israel policies were denied entry to Israel today, Times of Israel reported, citing the country’s Population and Immigration Authority.

The Labour Party MPs, Abtisam Mohamed and Yuan Yang, were barred entry after questioning revealed that the purpose of their visit was “to document Israeli security forces and spread hateful rhetoric against Israel,” the population authority in a statement said.During their interrogation, the two MPs claimed that they had arrived as part of an official UK parliamentary delegation. However, this claim was disproven as no Israeli authority had confirmed the arrival of such a delegation.Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, therefore, decided to deny entry to all four individuals “in accordance with the law and ordered their removal from Israel,” the population authority said, Times of Israel reported.

