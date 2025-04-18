ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake spoke about illegal fishing by Indian boats in the island nation’s North and said the Navy has been advised to take action on all illegal activities in the sea.

President Dissanayake’s comments came at a campaign meeting for the May 6 local government election. Dissanayake-led ruling National People’s Power has aimed for a sweeping victory in the local polls after winning both presidential and parliamentary last year.

Illegal fishing by Indian fishing boats in Sri Lanka’s Northern waters has been continuing for decades despite the arrest of Indian fishermen and confiscation of multi-day boats they use including banned bottom trawlers.

“Mannar is a key area when it comes to the country’s development. Our ocean has given valuable resources to us. The livelihood of most people in Mannar is fishing. But we know who gets the fish-catch in Pesalai. There is a huge damage to our sea through illegal fishing boats,” President Dissanayake told the people while addressing the rally in Mannar.

“Recently, we discussed this in length with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our sea, our fish, belong to our people. So we are trying to resolve this issue.”

“At the same time, we have advised the navy to act against all the illegal activities in the sea. Protecting our sea is a responsibility of our forces. We will do that.”

Sri Lanka has increased its Navy raids, monitoring, and arrests of Indian fishermen in the island nation’s waters in the Northern sea to prevent illegal encroachment.

The poaching by Indian fishermen with bottom trawling has deprived Sri Lanka’s Northern fishermen from catching fish amid depletion of fish resources, Northern fishermen have told EconomyNext.

Bottom trawling is banned in Sri Lanka and the law is strictly implemented to maintain the sustainability of the fishing industry by preventing fingerlings being destroyed.

Thousands of Sri Lanka’s northern fishermen have urged the government to make a final stand on the Indian trawler issue as the encroachment and the damage to their fishing equipment are hindering their livelihood and challenging Sri Lanka’s post-war resettlement efforts.

Bottom trawling is a type of fishing net that’s pulled along the seafloor. Fishermen commonly use the technique to catch shrimp and bottom-dwelling fish.

However, in addition to targeting fish, the nets also catch a variety of ocean life that’s usually thrown back into the water dead or dying.

Dragging heavy gear across the seabed can also damage sensitive seafloor habitat.

The harmful effects of bottom trawling on bottom-dwelling organisms and their habitat can be reduced by modifying the fishing gear or limiting the trawling area.

Sri Lanka Navy has been arresting Indian fishermen who encroach into Sri Lankan waters and involve in illegal fishing including bottom trawling despite Indian protests over arrest and seizing of their vessels.

India has emphasized the need to treat issues pertaining to fishermen in a humane and humanitarian manner, keeping in mind livelihood concerns. (Colombo/April 17/2025)



Continue Reading