Gunmen attacked a United Nations helicopter on an evacuation mission in a volatile part of South Sudan on Friday, killing one crew member and injuring two others, the United Nations said.

The helicopter crew was trying to rescue wounded South Sudanese soldiers in Upper Nile State, an attempt to defuse tensions in the area, the United Nations said. It added that the wounded soldiers had also been killed. It did not say whether the helicopter was on the ground or airborne when it came under assault, but one armed group called the White Army said the shooting erupted as the men prepared to board.

The attack followed days of spiking political tensions in the east African nation, the world’s youngest country, amid growing fears among residents and Western officials that it was tumbling toward a new civil conflict.

In a speech appealing for calm, President Salva Kiir of South Sudan vowed not to let that happen. “Let no one take law into their hands,” he said on Friday. “The government which I lead will handle this crisis.”