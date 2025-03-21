The Permanent Mission of Japan to the International Organizations in Vienna and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) jointly hosted the “UNIDO-Japan partnership for Africa” event at the Vienna International Centre this week. Held in the framework of the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9), it showcased achievements through a week-long panel exhibition and a series of thematic discussions.

An opening ceremony on 17 March 2025 in the Rotunda featured remarks by UNIDO Director General Gerd Müller (via video message) and the co-host, Ambassador Atsushi Kaifu of Japan. Ambassador Maimounata Ouattara of Burkina Faso, Chairperson of the African Group in Vienna and UNIDO Deputy to the Director General and Managing Director Yuko Yasunaga also provided opening remarks. A musical performance by the My Heart String Quartet Hiroshima accompanied the ceremony.

In his video statement, Director General Müller underscored the strength of the partnership between UNIDO and Japan, noting, “UNIDO and Japan together address poverty and hunger, advance climate action and foster a circular economy. We create jobs and livelihoods around the world, offering perspectives for the future”. Ambassador Kaifu of Japan underscored the significance of the year 2025, as the TICAD 9 Summit will be held this August in Yokohama, Japan. He expressed the hope that “this week’s event provides an opportunity to explore innovative solutions for Africa and serves as a significant milestone in advancing the TICAD process”.

Ambassador Ouattara reaffirmed the importance of the UNIDO-Japan partnership with Africa stating that it “played a transformative role in promoting inclusive and sustainable industrialization across our continent”. She further highlighted that “this partnership has contributed to economic growth, job creation and the adoption of sustainable practices that empower Africa industries and communities”. Deputy to the Director General Yuko Yasunaga highlighted UNIDO’s ongoing commitment to supporting Africa’s industrial development and acknowledged Japan’s significant financial contributions.

The opening ceremony included the presentation of newly funded projects in Ethiopia, Nigeria, Sudan, the United Republic of Tanzania, and a regional project (Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia). Following the opening ceremony, a reception provided attendees with networking opportunities, while discussions continued in informative sessions.

The first session was a presentation on the activities of the UNIDO Investment and Technology Promotion Office (ITPO) Tokyo in Africa, by Fumio Adachi, Head of ITPO Tokyo. The session informed about seminars and events, the delegate programme and African business advisors programme of the ITPO in Tokyo, as well as its Sustainable Technology Promotion Platform (STePP) and Global South programme.

Another session focused on plastic circular economy initiatives and challenges in Japan and Africa. Government representatives from seven African countries —Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and the United Republic of Tanzania— discussed efforts to address plastic pollution through circular economy approaches. The discussion underscored how Africa’s increasing plastic consumption, driven by population growth and urbanization, can benefit from sustainable waste management solutions.

A seminar on UNIDO’s data-based lean manufacturing showcased the success story of the digital tool “U-SPARK” (UNIDO smart performance analytics for real-time Kaizen) which helps enhance enterprise performance management in Ghana’s food processing sector. UNIDO is now working with the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) to expand the initiative across the continent.

Throughout the week, the results of the UNIDO-Japan cooperation in Africa were on display in a panel exhibition, showcasing our work in Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Morocco, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, South Africa, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, and Zambia, as well as the activities of ITPO Tokyo.

Through the week-long event, UNIDO and Japan reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing industrial development in Africa.

