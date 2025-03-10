The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has said that large scale Israeli raids across the occupied West Bank that began in January in Jenin have caused the “largest population displacement since the 1967 war”.

The agency estimated that the raids have displaced 40,000 people so far.

UNRWA said in its weekly situation report on the occupied territory that “Coercive conditions, threats of demolition, and evacuation orders drove further displacement from these already near-empty camps”.

“Israeli Forces continued to deploy militarised tactics and advanced weaponry, including the use of tanks,” the agency said, adding that the Israeli authorities have suggested that they intend to continue the campaign “for the foreseeable future, including preventing residents from returning to the camps”.