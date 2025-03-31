The Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA) has issued a weather alert for Monday, March 31st, forecasting wind, dust, and rough seas, with a chance of rain in some areas, as part of a multi-day period of unsettled conditions across the count

Monday, March 31, 2025

Wind Activity: Possible wind activity stirring up sand and dust in some exposed areas of Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt, northern Upper Egypt, Canal cities, eastern coasts, and central Sinai, leading to reduced horizontal visibility in parts of the western regions at intermittent intervals.

Possible wind activity stirring up sand and dust in some exposed areas of Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt, northern Upper Egypt, Canal cities, eastern coasts, and central Sinai, leading to reduced horizontal visibility in parts of the western regions at intermittent intervals. Maritime Disruption: Disturbed maritime navigation in the Mediterranean Sea with wind speeds ranging from 40 to 60 km/h and wave heights from 2 to 3 meters.

Disturbed maritime navigation in the Mediterranean Sea with wind speeds ranging from 40 to 60 km/h and wave heights from 2 to 3 meters. Light Rain Chance at Night: Possibility of light rain in areas of the western coasts and the Western Desert at intermittent intervals.

Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Light to Moderate Rain Chance: Possibility of light to moderate rain and wind activity in most parts of the country, potentially stirring up sand and dust in exposed areas. This is expected in parts of the northern coasts, Lower Egypt, and Canal cities at intermittent intervals.

From Wednesday, April 2nd to Thursday, April 5th, 2025

Wind Activity: Wind activity in parts of the northern coasts and the southern regions at intermittent intervals.

The EMA confirmed that the forecast is updated daily, urging everyone to take all necessary precautions and measures to mitigate the effects of the expected weather phenomena.