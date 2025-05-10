Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Outfitting your team with the best productivity suite can be an exhausting comparison process. So let’s make it simple: You can get all of the document, data, and presentation tools you need when you upgrade each team member to Office 2021 for just $49.97 a seat (reg. $219.99).

Which is better for your team: Office 2021, Office 2024, or Microsoft 365?

Comparing versions of Office and a Microsoft 365 subscription can help you decide which suite is best for your team. Office 2021 stands out compared to Office 2024 on several fronts, including price. Opting for an older version typically saves you money, but you’ll still get an updated suite compatible with all recent Office programs.

You’ll also retain access to Publisher and Access, which have been retired from newer versions. If your team’s workflow depends on either of these programs, this is one of the best ways to retain access to their newer versions.

Office 2024’s big selling point is integrating new, AI-powered features. But if your team doesn’t need or want those, sticking with Office 2021 can get you the programs you want without any of the newfangled extras.

The Microsoft 365 subscription is typically designed for businesses, but it works best for businesses that need cloud access for their team members, such as those who hot-seat in the office. If your team works on personalized PCs and prefers to keep files saved locally versus in the cloud, you’ll do better with owning Office 2021. Plus, ownership comes with a one-time payment, versus the monthly fees that add up with a Microsoft 365 subscription.

Which programs are included in Office 2021?

All the programs your team uses regularly to create documents, spreadsheets, and presentations come with Office 2021. These include:

Microsoft Office Word

Microsoft Office Excel

Microsoft Office PowerPoint

Microsoft Office Outlook

Microsoft Office Teams (Free version only)

Microsoft Office OneNote

Microsoft Office Publisher

Microsoft Office Access

You can secure your team lifetime access to Office 2021 for just $49.97 per seat when you nab this deal.

