U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Shoshana Chatfield, who holds a senior position in NATO, has been fired as part of what appears to be an expanding national security purge of top officials by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, three sources said on Monday.

The information was not immediately confirmed by the Pentagon. However, the sources said that allies have been notified that Chatfield had been removed from her job.

Chatfield, the U.S. military representative to the NATO Military Committee, is one of only a handful of female three-star Navy officers and was the first woman to lead the Naval War College, a job she held until 2023.