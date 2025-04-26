Disinformation can be especially prevalent on social media sites Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The US National Science Foundation (NSF) has terminated government research grants for studying misinformation and disinformation. The defunding comes at a time when propaganda and scams fuelled by the latest artificial intelligence technologies are flooding social media networks, and tech companies are abandoning content moderation efforts and eliminating fact-checking teams.

The grant cancellations began on 18 April when the NSF published a statement saying it would not support research on misinformation or disinformation “that could be used to infringe on the constitutionally protected speech rights…