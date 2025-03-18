The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had “no information to provide” in response to Trump’s remarks.
Trump has appeared eager to engage China since returning to the White House in January, often boasting about his personal ties to Xi. The two leaders have spoken at least twice since Trump’s re-election despite Washington’s renewed trade war against China.
However, Josef Gregory Mahoney, an international relations professor at East China Normal University, said China would be “very careful moving forward” with a leaders’ meeting.
Mahoney said the meeting would “only happen if the two sides can reach an agreement on some positive outcomes that go beyond the optics of merely meeting”.